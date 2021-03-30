Self Regional Healthcare ready for phase 2 vaccinations

As COVID-19 vaccinations open up to more individuals, Self Regional Healthcare is preparing for a rush of individuals eager to be vaccinated.
“Like in most other phases there is a big surge at the initial stage and then it kind of tails off as people get registered for it,” Jim Pfeiffer, Self Regional Healthcare CEO, said.
He said this past weekend the hospital struggled to get people who were eligible in phase 1b to sign up for vaccinations.
Beginning Wednesday, individuals aged 16 and older will be able to be vaccinated at sites across the state. Gov. Henry McMaster and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday that the state would move into phase 2, skipping phase 1c entirely.
“We can accommodate up to 1,200 shots a day depending upon the vaccines available,” Pfeiffer said.
He said the hospital received 3,500 doses Monday and it will receive its shipment of 2nd doses later this week.
Pfeiffer said the process for signing up to be vaccinated will remain the same.
“We will have our phone lines open and our web form availability for it,” Pfeiffer said.
He said it will be interesting to see how many seek to be vaccinated now that younger generations are eligible.
“We are not out of the woods yet,” Pfeiffer said. “We are starting to see cases going back up.”
He said “COVID fatigue” is setting in but people need to continue to social distance, wash hands and wear a mask when around people until herd immunity and vaccinations can lower the chances of contracting the virus.
“We have got to keep staying the course,” Pfeiffer said.
Through the past year of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the hospital has adapted to changes that many will continue to see in the future.
“We were right on the cusp of looking at telehealth type of visits,” Pfeiffer said of pre-COVID-19 days.
After the pandemic set in, the hospital used the new technology to continue health care operations.
“We embraced it,” Pfeiffer said. “We have it available and we see the number of people using that platform increasing every month.”
Hospitals across the state also adapted to new advances in the treatment of COVID-19.
Monoclonal antibody treatment has been used to prevent more than 1,000 hospital admissions and more than 100 COVID-19 related deaths, according to DHEC estimates in a press release Monday.
Self Regional Healthcare acted quickly to implement the treatment.
“We basically embraced it from day one,” Pfeiffer said.
He said the treatment is for COVID-19 positive individuals who experience mild to moderate symptoms and might have co-morbidities.
“This became available in November,” Dr. Matthew Logan, Self’s chief medical officer, said early this month in a presentation to the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce. “What the studies found was that the rate of admission, the rate of death was significantly reduced by use of bamlanivimab therapy.”
Logan said the infusion has to be given early in the course of the illness prior to getting sick enough to be admitted into the hospital.
Greenwood County was one of the leaders in the state — at 759 treatments of bamlanivimab — thanks to Self’s use of the infusions.
Only three other counties in the state reported higher numbers of bamlanivimab treatments — Florence, Charleston and Horry.
“We were able to convert an old pretesting area into an infusion area with five to six rooms,” Logan said. “We were able to infuse up to 20 patients per day.”
Pfeiffer said based on statistical analysis, 84 hospital admissions were avoided and 20 deaths prevented.
“We kind of led the state in making it happen,” Pfeiffer said.
Recently, DHEC announced the federal government was suspending the distribution of bamlanivimab because COVID-19 variants were resistant to it. Other monoclonal antibody treatments have proven to be effective against variant strains, the DHEC release said.
“Even as more and more people are receiving their COVID-19 vaccines, monoclonal antibody treatments are still an important treatment option, especially as variants become more prevalent,” Dr. Rick Foster, DHEC’s public health consultant, said in the release.
Monoclonal antibody treatment is a single-dose intravenous infusion that allows the patient to receive their full dose of the antibody treatment in one sitting, the DHEC release said.
