Self receives rapid testing device from DHEC

Self Regional Medical Center received a rapid-response testing system for COVID-19, but because supplies needed for testing are so limited, it won’t be replacing the current send-out tests being done, according to officials.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control sent 15 Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test devices to hospitals across the state, including Self. The Abbott test recently received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and can provide results in 15-20 minutes.
“Due to their limited supply, these rapid tests are not an appropriate replacement for the send-out tests we’ve been conducting at our drive-through testing site,” said Mark Hyatt, director of marketing and public relations at Self. “If we used the in-house rapid tests supplied by DHEC for all our screening, we would run out of rapid testing supplies in less than one day.”
The rapid tests are reserved for situations where quick results will make a clinical difference for the patient, Hyatt said.
A news release from DHEC emphasized this point, saying these tests allow for increased testing for those most susceptible to the disease and for those in areas of the state where access to COVID-19 testing isn’t easily accessible.
“We wish every health care facility in the state could be provided with these new instruments, but until then, we’ve prioritized their distribution to the places where we hope they can have the biggest and best impact for South Carolinians,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC’s director of public health.
The tests went to areas with high numbers of positive cases, as well as regions with above-average rates of underlying conditions and with facilities capable of using these machines to expand testing in rural communities.
The device still uses a nose swab to test. While DHEC has requested more rapid-test devices and testing supplies, they weren’t able to provide a timeline on when to expect another shipment.
