While the coronavirus situation develops, Self Regional Healthcare officials are pausing elective surgeries, setting up an emergency room overflow tent and asking the public to help prevent a shortage of protective masks.
“Self Regional is in urgent need of all types of protective masks (n95, surgical masks, full-face shields, half-face shields, respirators, etc.) as these items are in short supply within hospitals internationally, nationally and locally,” said an update on Self’s website. “The vendors that we normally buy these from are unable to meet the overwhelming demand, and our supply for current operations is diminishing to the point that we’re concerned we might not have enough if the infection significantly impacts our area.”
Many businesses and industries in the Lakelands use masks that could be used by hospital staff, however. Hospital officials are asking any person or business to consider donating these masks by calling 864-725-5247.
In the meantime, hospital officials are complying with Gov. Henry McMaster’s recommendation to stop all elective procedures, and effective Monday the hospital will put these on pause for three weeks. What constitutes an elective procedure is at the discretion of the surgeon.
The Surgery Center of the Lakelands will be closed starting Monday, with plans to resume April 13 assuming the situation doesn’t warrant a longer pause.
In preparation for the possibility of higher volume of respiratory patients, the hospital has put up a tent beside the Emergency Department ambulance bay that can house up to 20 patients for treatment. The tent is equipped with HVAC and will be used in the event the emergency department needs overflow, the website said. After the Department of Health and Environmental Control approves it, hospital officials expect it to be ready for service early next week.
Hospital staff also want to remind residents of the hospital’s 7-county service area that anyone concerned that they have symptoms of COVID-19 should call the screening line at 864-725-4200. It’s available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Anyone with a medical emergency should come to the emergency department; otherwise, if they think they have symptoms during the weekend they should isolate themselves and called the 725-4200 number on the next available business day.
Greenwood County also provides a link to MUSC’s virtual care site: https://bit.ly/33BRzBt
Callers will be asked a series of screening questions, and if they meet the criteria, they’ll be scheduled a time to go through the drive-through specimen collection site. The specimen is sent to DHEC to be tested, and results can be expected within days.
Visit selfregional.org/coronavirus-information/ for the latest updates from Self.
