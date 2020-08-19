You are the owner of this article.
Self readies for a likely second ICU expansion

Self Regional
INDEX-JOURNAL | FILE

Self’s ICU might need to expand again soon, as hospital officials keep an eye on increased hospitalization volumes from COVID-19.

“It is very likely that we will need to expand our ICU beds in the near future,” said Mark Hyatt, Self Regional Healthcare’s director of marketing and public relations. “Even with our recent addition of the 2-tower ICU, which added 14 more beds, we continue to deal with dramatically increased volumes driven by COVID-19 — often creating the need for patients to wait in the ECC for an open ICU bed.”

Hyatt said as of Wednesday, there were two patients waiting in the Emergency Care Center for ICU beds. Although the trend statewide is a decline in new COVID-19 cases, the severity of illness that people experience can vary from showing no symptoms to becoming seriously ill and in need of hospitalization.

In late July, Self responded to crowding at the existing, 30-bed ICU by adding additional beds on the second floor of the patient tower. Hyatt said staff have identified other areas that can be converted into ICU beds as needed.

Since Self started testing people for COVID-19, the hospital’s staff has tested 18,014 people as of Wednesday. Of those, 2,061 were positive, with 457 people still awaiting results.

As of Wednesday, 48 in-house patients had tested positive for COVID-19, with one person under investigation. Since the start, Self has admitted more than 300 COVID-19 patients for care.

Although federal officials recently approved the emergency use of a saliva test for COVID-19, Hyatt said Self has no plan to offer these tests.

“But we will be closely watching that technology as it evolves and any others that might be a good solution for our patients,” he said.

In the meantime, hospital officials are working to increase their capability to do rapid tests, where quick results can have an impact on decisions regarding patient care.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Self readies for a likely second ICU expansion

