Self opens one-day vaccine clinic for people age 70+

Anyone age 70 or older will have the chance to get their COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, at a walk-in vaccination clinic hosted by Self Regional Healthcare.
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, at 104 Wells Ave., which is next to the McDonalds on Main Street South. Participants must be 70 or older with a valid driver’s license or South Carolina ID to verify their age.
Vaccines are limited to the first 500 people and will be administered first-come, first-served. No appointments are necessary for this vaccine clinic.
Outside of this clinic, Self is still providing vaccines through scheduled appointments. To set up an appointment, patients qualifying for the first phase of the vaccine rollout can call a hospital hotline. The line is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at 864-725-3555. Patients can also sign up online to have a Self employee call them to set up an appointment, at selfregional.org/covid-vaccine-request-form.
