Self figuring out logistics of vaccine rollout amid case surge

Amid a continued post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases and tests, Self Regional Medical Center staff are working out the logistics of entering phase 1b and making coronavirus vaccines available to more people in the community.
“As every other hospital in the state has seen, we’ve seen a massive surge in COVID-related activity,” said Jim Pfeiffer, Self Regional Healthcare CEO and president. “We’ve reached capacity in our ICU. They’re not all COVID patients, obviously, but many of them are.”
As of Wednesday, he said the hospital had more than 60 COVID-19 patients being treated in the hospital, with 26 people under investigation, pending test results. In a single day recently, he said Self’s testing line saw more than 350 people seeking COVID testing. Staff has seen an increase in people showing symptoms of COVID-19 when they come to get tested.
Dr. Matt Logan, Self’s chief medical officer, said in light of the heightened demand for testing, officials are working to increase capacity in testing lines.
The challenge with expanding testing capacity or occupancy at the hospital is staffing the expansion, Pfeiffer said. Officials are looking at ways to staff any expansions without pulling resources away from frontline care. If there’s further need for Self to expand critical care spaces, Pfeiffer said they’ve identified places they can keep patients while awaiting ICU beds.
“At the present time, we have the capability to handle our caseload, but obviously that’s subject to change day by day,” he said.
There are myriad logistical challenges hospital staff are working to address as South Carolina nears phase 1b of the vaccine rollout. Gov. Henry McMaster announced a Jan. 15 deadline earlier this week for frontline medical workers in phase 1a to schedule their first doses of the vaccine.
After that, the state will begin to move into phase 1b, which includes people older than 75 and frontline essential workers, such as firefighters, law enforcement, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, public transit workers, postal workers, manufacturers, grocery store staff and education employees such as teachers, support staff and day care workers.
For perspective, Pfeiffer said there are about 350,000 people in South Carolina identified in the phase 1a group, while there are more than 1 million in phase 1b. To avoid hourslong lines and confusion for people who will be seeking their turn to get the vaccine, he said Self staff are working to figure out how to accomplish this rollout locally.
“Those over 75 are likely expected to be on the top of the list, as far as the 1b category goes, followed by educators,” Logan said.
Self hasn’t finalized the details on how it will administer the next phase of the rollout, and is exploring its options. It won’t be like visiting a pharmacy to get a flu vaccine, however.
“You have to be registered, then you get the shot, then you have a 15-minute wait for observation,” Pfeiffer said. “We have to identify locations with space to hold people for that observation time, and that have parking ... The good news is, we’re in a community in terms of size where we’re small enough to manage this.”
Self staff are also looking into options on how to notify people when it’s their turn to sign up for a vaccination appointment. They’ll likely use a combination of notification methods, Logan said, and seek to foster and orderly process — not one that leaves patients seeking first-come-first-serve vaccinations.
Pfeiffer said Self will give detailed instructions on how and when people in the community will be notified of their vaccination priority status.
“Our goal here, and in other places, we want to vaccinate our communities as quickly as possible,” he said.
