Since setting up their screening phone line and drive-through sample-gathering, Self Regional Medical Center has had 70 appointments to test people for COVID-19.
In the coming days and weeks, hospital officials expect that some of those will come back positive, according to Director of Marketing and Public Relations Mark Hyatt.
Nearly 850 people have called the hospital’s screening line, 864-725-4200, where officials ask people a series of questions to gauge their likelihood of being exposed to the coronavirus. If the screening reveals a good chance of exposure, the person is given an appointment to go through the hospital’s drive-through specimen collection site, where nursing staff in protective gear swab them and send the sample to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control for testing.
As of Thursday night, none of the 70 tests performed had received a positive result for the virus, but Hyatt said hospital staff are expecting some of the tests will come back positive soon.
After Gov. Henry McMaster’s urging Friday for hospitals to put stricter visitation policies in place, Hyatt said Self will be joining most other hospital systems in the state to expand their restrictions.
Starting at 7 a.m., visitors will not be allowed into the hospital — including the emergency department, procedure areas and inpatient areas. These restrictions also apply to off-site clinics, practice sites, laboratories and other Self Regional Healthcare facilities.
This also applies to patients who have an appointment at a clinic, practice location, lab, procedure or radiology area, unless they are a pediatric patient. Visitors for laboring moms are also an exception.
“We apologize for any inconvenience or hardship this creates for patients and their families, but we believe it is a necessary step to minimize the risk of infection,” Hyatt said in an emailed statement. “We ask for your cooperation as we all work together to stay healthy during these extraordinary times.”
The announcement came hours after the state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that 81 patients have now tested positive for COVID-19 across 17 counties, with one death associated with the illness.
Comparing COVID-19 to the 1918 influenza pandemic, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said officials expect to see cases rise at an increasing rate.
“We expect a dramatic increase in case counts from one day to the next and the public should be prepared for that,” she said during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
However, as long as South Carolinians follow recommendations for social distancing and hand-washing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and avoid large crowds, Bell said the state should avoid the exorbitant rates seen in other places.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.