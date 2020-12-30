Self expands COVID patient wing amid post-holiday case spike

With more than 60 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, Self Regional Medical Center staff have dedicated another floor to housing affected patients amid a post-holiday spike of cases.
On Tuesday morning, there were 57 patients hospitalized at Self with COVID-19, with 13 in the intensive care unit and nine of them on ventilators. By about 1 p.m., the number of hospitalized COVID patients had risen to 64, said Dr. Matt Logan, Self’s chief medical officer.
“It’s definitely picking up,” he said. “We peaked a little over 70 back in August, when we were at our highest. We’re seeing a significant spike in cases, but we’re doing some things to try and get ready for that.”
On a call with officials from other Upstate hospitals, including AnMed, Prisma Upstate, Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown, Logan said staff made clear this surge is landing more people in the hospital. He said officials from these other hospitals indicated their intensive care units were filled by the spike in cases since Christmas.
Officials at Self are combining parts of surgical floors to create an additional COVID treatment area. Logan said because the surgery floors typically have extra capacity, he thinks the hospital will be able to maintain its surgical schedule. Still, staff is monitoring capacity regularly, but limiting elective surgeries isn’t a step they want to take.
Since Self received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 16, about 1,500 initial doses have been administered to health care workers in the community, Logan said. Abbeville Area Medical Center had administered about 180 doses as of Tuesday. The first phase of vaccinations includes front-line medical staff and some public service officials, along with the residents and staff of nursing homes and extended care facilities. CVS and Walgreens are helping provide nursing homes with the Moderna vaccine as part of a partnership with the government.
“We have been asked to help vaccinate health care workers in the community,” Logan said.
After starting the rollout in the hospital, Self has extended vaccine availability to private physicians not employed by the hospital, as well as high-risk health care providers such as dentists. Logan said Self also partnered with schools to provide the vaccine to school nurses.
He expects the first phase of the vaccines’ rollout will last another week or two while awaiting guidance from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control on when to expand to the next groups, which will include educators, food and agriculture workers, utility workers, law enforcement and correctional officers, among others. It’s hard to know how long this phase, called phase 1A, will last, but it will be followed by a phase starting with people older than 75, then adults with health conditions that put them at high risk of illness from COVID-19 and people older than 65.
Phase two, which Logan said he thinks will come before the end of 2021’s first quarter, will extend vaccine access to a more general population until it’s available to all adults who want it.
For now, however, he said people should be smart about their activities. Continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing hands and avoiding large gatherings.
“Please protect the older population especially,” he said. “Be extra careful around those over 65.”
