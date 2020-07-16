Self CEO to Greenwood County Council: What are you going to do to help stem the tide of this pandemic?

Greenwood County Council’s leadership and action came under fire by Self Regional Healthcare’s president and CEO in the wake of council’s decision Tuesday to “strongly encourage” people to wear masks rather than mandate it with an ordinance.
“I’d like to ask County Council members for more detail about the leadership role they intend to play in convincing Greenwood citizens to wear masks, practice social distancing and reduce the rampant community spread of COVID-19,” Self’s Jim Pfeiffer wrote in an email sent to members of council Thursday.
He also expressed the hospital’s frustration with council’s action.
“We were profoundly disappointed in Greenwood County Council’s failure to pass a mask ordinance at Tuesday evening’s special session,” Pfeiffer said. “County Council missed a very important opportunity to turn the tide of this pandemic’s impact on our community and the lives of our citizens.”
Pfeiffer thanked Chairman Steve Brown, Vice Chairman Chuck Moates and Councilwoman Edith Childs for their vote in favor of a mask ordinance. He then turned to three members of council who voted in opposition.
“Council members Mark Allison, Robbie Templeton and Theo Lane spoke at great length about their personal views on the matter,” Pfeiffer said. He said each affirmed their personal commitment to wearing a mask, but each voted against the mask mandate, citing questions from Greenwood County Attorney Elizabeth Taylor on the legality of the ordinance.
Pfeiffer said Allison, Templeton and Lane have a baseless confidence that if the people of Greenwood are asked or begged to wear a mask then widespread compliance would be achieved. He also said Templeton mentioned County Council should campaign to promote wearing masks.
He said the hospital would like to know specifically what actions Allison, Templeton and Lane will be taking to encourage wearing masks.
He wrote: “We would like to know specifically what actions Mark Allison, Robbie Templeton and Theo Lane will be taking, what county resources will be allocated, what media will be leveraged, and what corporate efforts County Council members will be organizing. The situation is dire and you must let us — and the citizens of Greenwood County — know immediately what you are going to do to help stem the tide of this pandemic.”
Council members were asked to weigh in on Pfeiffer’s email.
“I haven’t read it,” Templeton said.
He said he has gotten a lot of positive feedback for his vote against an ordinance and for a resolution. He said the margin has been 10 to 1 in support of his actions.
“I’ve gotten a lot of emails thanking us for our vote and saying that they are going to voluntarily wear a mask,” Templeton said.
He said the focus should be on unifying, instead of dividing.
“I think there are a lot more people wearing a mask in Greenwood than there were on Monday,” Templeton said. “That’s what the message needs to be.”
Brown said Pfeiffer’s email was a strong email and he understands why it was written.
“I saw some frustration in his letter,” Brown said.
Greenwood County Council voted 4-3 on Tuesday to approve a resolution to strongly encourage mask usage in Greenwood County. Allison, Templeton, Lane and Melissa Spencer voted for the resolution while Brown, Moates and Childs voted against it. An earlier motion to pass an emergency mask ordinance was defeated 3-4 with Brown, Moates and Childs voting for and Allison, Templeton, Lane and Spencer voting against.
Greenwood City Council passed a mandatory mask ordinance in a 5-2 vote July 9. In that ordinance, face masks are required to be worn in all retail and food service establishments.
State law requires a two-thirds vote to enact an emergency ordinance. For both councils, two-thirds would require five members to vote in the affirmative.
Attempts to reach Lane and Allison for comment were unsuccessful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.