Self catching up on vaccine appointments, awaiting more doses

A spike in demand for COVID-19 vaccines has Self Regional Healthcare staff members playing catch-up on scheduling appointments, but soon they hope to be back on pace while waiting for their supply of doses to increase.
South Carolina entered phase 1b of its vaccination plan on March 8, which extended vaccine availability to about 2.7 million people in total across the state. Self saw a significant increase in the demand for vaccine appointments, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Logan said the hospital's appointment request form online and scheduling phone line have remained busy.
"Unfortunately, our allocation of vaccine from the state has not been able really to keep up with demand," he said. "We're still churning over at the vaccine clinic, giving all that we're getting."
To sign up for a vaccine at Self Regional Medical Center, fill out a vaccine request form at selfregional.org/covid-vaccine-request-form or call 864-725-3555 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Logan said Self received a little more than 1,000 new first-doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week, alongside a shipment of second doses for people who had already had their first shot. Logan said he hopes the hospital will eventually receive doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires a single dose and doesn't have the ultra-cold storage requirements the Pfizer vaccine has. These doses, he said, would be useful for community outreach clinics.
The hospital has only received the Pfizer vaccine for its scheduled appointments, though it get about 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine earmarked for Saluda County, said hospital President and CEO Jim Pfeiffer. The intent with these doses was to target Saluda County since it has lagged behind the state in terms of vaccination rates.
"It's still a challenge there, because of the large Hispanic population and sometimes access to vehicles to get to a vaccination site can be problematic," he said. "We're coming up with ways to reach outlying areas of the counties."
Self hosted similar vaccination clinics in Edgefield and Laurens counties as well, and staff has worked to vaccinate educators and school staff in these counties as part of partnerships with the school districts.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has for weeks said increased vaccine allocations are on the horizon, and Pfeiffer said there's been no word on when Self can expect more doses.
We set our vaccination rate to the anticipated number of vaccines we're going to get. If there were more vaccines, we would increase the rate of vaccinations," he said. "The last thing we want to do is have somebody come in for a vaccine and the vaccine not be available to them."
Pfeiffer said the hospital could comfortably handle 1,200 vaccinations a day at the vaccine clinic set up in the Support Services Building at 104 Wells Ave. Currently, they're administering between 500 and 750 total doses a day because of the supply they're receiving, Pfeiffer said.
A few times in recent weeks, Pfeiffer said they've had people who set up an appointment but don't show up to receive their shots. Fortunately, Logan said staff haven't wasted doses — they instead thaw fewer doses during the day to make up for the no-shows, and at the end of the day, any leftover thawed doses are given to people on a will-call list that the hospital contacts to see if they can get a shot on short notice.
Pfeiffer said if someone gets an appointment elsewhere, they should call the appointment hotline and cancel ahead of time.
"If someone schedules a vaccination at more than one place and they get in sooner somewhere else, wherever that may be, make sure they go back and cancel their other vaccination appointments," Pfeiffer said.
There's been a general decrease in the demand for COVID-19 testing, Logan said, but that's paired with a drop in the rate of people who have been testing positive, which he said is a good sign. In the hospital, doctors have had about seven COVID patients admitted for about a week, which is significantly lower than the inpatient numbers in January and February.
January saw about seven admissions a day on average, while March has so far seen an average of about 1.2 a day. Where there was an average of 11 COVID-related deaths a week in January, it's less than one a week this month.
"Now is not the time to let your guard down," Pfeiffer reminded people. "You still have to wear a mask, you still have to practice social distancing and we still need hand washing."
Many states, he said, have seen their plateauing case numbers start to climb again as people get complacent, and he warned against relaxing any preventative measures. While health officials work to get people vaccinated, the same precautions preached for more than a year are effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
