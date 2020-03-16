Self Regional Healthcare representatives are asking visitors not to come to any part of the health care system in light of the developing COVID-19 outbreak.
In a news release sent Monday, the hospital system is requesting visitors not to visit, along with an announcement that Entrance B to Self Regional Medical Center will be closed.
Visitors are still allowed, but must 18 or older and will be limited to one per patient at a time.
Visitation will be limited to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, all community health and wellness programs and community screenings have been canceled until further notice.