Self allowing limited visitation at main hospital building

Self Regional Healthcare is loosening its visitation policy to improve the experience for patients and their families, while still protecting patient, guest and staff safety.
Starting Thursday, visitors will have limited access to see inpatients at Self Regional Medical Center, according to a news release from the hospital system.
The policy doesn’t apply to physician practices or outpatients.
From 1-3 p.m. each day at the main hospital building, visitors age 16 or older will be allowed to see a patient receiving inpatient treatment.
Visitors must supply their own masks and wear them at all times in the facility, and patients must be masked as well during the visit.
One visitor will be allowed per day. In the event of end-of-life, non-COVID situations, the policy allows for up to two visitors for a limited time.
“Like all hospitals in the state, Self Regional began significantly limiting visitation to the hospital when the COVID-19 pandemic began,” the release said. “Though it is imperative for patient safety that we continue to restrict access to our facility, we believe that a measured reopening to visitors will help create a better experience for our patients and their families, improve communication between care providers and family members and provide much-needed comfort and support to patients who are admitted to the hospital.”
In March, Self barred visitors from the hospital, allowing only visitors for pediatric appointments and visits for laboring moms.
Self officials said the step was necessary to minimize the risk of spreading infection at the time.
