You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Self allowing limited visitation at main hospital building

Self Regional Medical Center

Self Regional Medical Center

 SUBMITTED

Self Regional Healthcare is loosening its visitation policy to improve the experience for patients and their families, while still protecting patient, guest and staff safety.

Starting Thursday, visitors will have limited access to see inpatients at Self Regional Medical Center, according to a news release from the hospital system.

The policy doesn’t apply to physician practices or outpatients.

From 1-3 p.m. each day at the main hospital building, visitors age 16 or older will be allowed to see a patient receiving inpatient treatment.

Visitors must supply their own masks and wear them at all times in the facility, and patients must be masked as well during the visit.

One visitor will be allowed per day. In the event of end-of-life, non-COVID situations, the policy allows for up to two visitors for a limited time.

“Like all hospitals in the state, Self Regional began significantly limiting visitation to the hospital when the COVID-19 pandemic began,” the release said. “Though it is imperative for patient safety that we continue to restrict access to our facility, we believe that a measured reopening to visitors will help create a better experience for our patients and their families, improve communication between care providers and family members and provide much-needed comfort and support to patients who are admitted to the hospital.”

In March, Self barred visitors from the hospital, allowing only visitors for pediatric appointments and visits for laboring moms.

Self officials said the step was necessary to minimize the risk of spreading infection at the time.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Self allowing limited visitation at main hospital building

Self allowing limited visitation at main hospital building

Self Regional Healthcare is loosening its visitation policy to improve the experience for patients and their families, while still protecting patient, guest and staff safety.

Social distancing guidelines not followed during Greenwood High School's supply pick up

Social distancing guidelines not followed during Greenwood High School's supply pick up

Social distancing should have been implemented during Greenwood High School’s supply pickup Thursday, Superintendent Steve Glenn said.

Individual tests positive for COVID-19 at Ninety Six Primary School

Individual tests positive for COVID-19 at Ninety Six Primary School

Superintendent Rex Ward informed Greenwood County School District 52 families this week of an individual at Ninety Six Primary School who tested positive for COVID-19.

+3
6th annual GGUM Music for Ministry is going virtual Aug. 29 on YouTube

6th annual GGUM Music for Ministry is going virtual Aug. 29 on YouTube

Greater Greenwood United Ministry’s major fundraiser, Music for Ministry, is going virtual for its concerts and silent auction.

Self predicts a likely second ICU expansion

Self predicts a likely second ICU expansion

Self’s ICU might need to expand again soon, as hospital officials keep an eye on increased hospitalization volumes from COVID-19.

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 18th confirmed death as SC new cases continue decline

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 18th confirmed death as SC new cases continue decline

Greenwood County recorded another confirmed COVID-19 death in Wednesday's update, increasing the county's tally to 18.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home