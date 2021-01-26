Self adds a day for vaccine appointment sign-ups

Self Regional Healthcare is letting people sign up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments over the phone today and Thursday.
Previously only open on Thursdays, the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination phone line, 864-725-3555, will be open 9 a.m. to noon today and Thursday. Anyone age 70 or older, or who has been identified in phase 1A of the state’s vaccine rollout, is encouraged to call during that time to schedule an appointment to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
People who qualify in phase 1A include health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, admitted hospital patients age 65 and older, people age 70 and older and state or local government employees who are mission-critical in COVID-19 vaccination and testing, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
On Self’s phone line, callers can arrange their appointment for a vaccine on a first-come-first-serve basis. People can also sign up online, at selfregional.org/covid-vaccine-request-form, where contact information will be used by hospital staff to reach out to people and schedule an appointment.
In a DHEC update on the distribution of vaccines, Dr. Brannon Traxler sought to refocus on the pandemic itself, citing the more than 6,000 South Carolinians who have lost their lives in the past year to COVID-19. Now, more than 277,000 doses have been administered across the state, with more than 313,000 appointments scheduled for people to receive their vaccines.
“The shots will be our saving grace and will be a huge part of how we beat this pandemic, but the vaccines aren’t an immediate endgame,” Traxler said. “The vaccines are saving lives, but it will take months before enough of the population has been vaccinated to get herd immunity established.”
While we wait for at least 70% of people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Traxler emphasized the importance of adhering to precautions and preventative measures. Wearing masks, avoiding gatherings, staying six feet apart from others and practicing hand hygiene are essential to keeping the pandemic under control while people get their vaccines.
Following record-high case numbers after the holidays, Traxler said it appears as if cases and deaths are plateauing now.
“This right now, right this moment, could be a turning point for our state,” she said. “If we can muster up the dedication to continue to do what’s right for a few more months, give these vaccines and others time to really get out there, we can beat COVID-19 as quickly as vaccine production at least allows us to.”
For information on vaccines in South Carolina and to see a map of locations accepting appointments for phase 1A, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC’s Care Line at 855-472-3432 for help finding contact information for local vaccine providers.
