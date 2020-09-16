You are the owner of this article.
Seasonal scarecrows returning to Greenwood, Ninety Six for contests, displays

Both Uptown Greenwood and Ninety Six need your entries for scarecrow contests

Entries are being accepted for family-friendly scarecrow contests in Uptown Greenwood and Ninety Six. The contests in 2019 were hugely successful.

Get those thoughts busy hatchin’. Think old clothes stuffed with hay.

That’s right. Even a global pandemic isn’t stopping Greenwood and Ninety Six from getting into the autumnal spirit with scarecrow contests.

Registration ends Sept. 18 for Uptown Greenwood’s Scarecrow Contest. Visit uptowngreenwood.com/events/uptown-scarecrows for details and rules.

Greenwood scarecrows are to be affixed to light poles Uptown, with installations from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30.

Voting for your favorites will take place online, Oct. 1-31. Watch for a voting link on the Uptown Greenwood website and Facebook page. Winners will be announced Nov. 2.

No sign-up is needed for the Town of Ninety Six Scarecrow Contest. Scarecrows must be installed between Sept. 26 and Oct. 3. See details on the Town of Ninety Six Facebook page.

Ninety Six scarecrows will line Main Street and the walking trail. Judging takes place Oct. 24.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-992-8934.

