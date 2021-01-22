Schools in Ninety Six report 7 new COVID-19 cases

This week, Greenwood County School District 52 has received reports of seven people testing positive for COVID-19 while five await test results and 30 are quarantined, the district said in a Friday afternoon release.
Ninety Six Primary School has one staff member who tested positive with three students awaiting test results and 12 student close contacts quarantined.
Ninety Six Elementary School has one student pending results and two student close contacts quarantined.
Edgewood Middle School has one positive staff member, two staff close contacts and 10 student close contacts quarantined.
Ninety Six High School has one positive student, four student close contacts, one student results pending, one positive staff member, and one staff close contact quarantined.
District support staff has three positive staff members and one close contact staff member quarantined.
Close contacts testing positive should report to their school’s principal and await instructions from the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.