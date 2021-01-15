Schools in Ninety Six report 6 new COVID-19 cases

This week, Greenwood County School District 52 has received reports of six people testing positive for COVID-19, with 44 going into quarantine.
Ninety Six Primary School has one pending result of a staff member with one close staff contact quarantined.
Ninety Six Elementary has one positive student, 28 close contacts that were students, three students and two staff results pending.
Edgewood Middle School has two positive staff members and nine close student contacts who are quarantined.
Ninety Six High School has two positive students, three students who were close contacts, one positive staff member, and three staff close contacts who were quarantined.
Close contacts testing positive should report to their school's principal and await instructions from the district.
