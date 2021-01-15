You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Schools in Ninety Six report 6 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19
CDC illustration

This week, Greenwood County School District 52 has received reports of six people testing positive for COVID-19, with 44 going into quarantine.

Ninety Six Primary School has one pending result of a staff member with one close staff contact quarantined.

Ninety Six Elementary has one positive student, 28 close contacts that were students, three students and two staff results pending.

Edgewood Middle School has two positive staff members and nine close student contacts who are quarantined. 

Ninety Six High School has two positive students, three students who were close contacts, one positive staff member, and three staff close contacts who were quarantined.

Close contacts testing positive should report to their school's principal and await instructions from the district.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Schools in Ninety Six report 6 new COVID-19 cases

Schools in Ninety Six report 6 new COVID-19 cases

This week, Greenwood County School District 52 has received reports of six people testing positive for COVID-19, with 44 going into quarantine.

+2
Abbeville doctor lays out COVID-19 efforts

Abbeville doctor lays out COVID-19 efforts

ABBEVILLE — People have lots of questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. As it turns out, so do hospitals.

COVID vaccine hotline sees more volume than hospital has doses

COVID vaccine hotline sees more volume than hospital has doses

Within the 3-hour window of Self Regional Healthcare’s COVID-19 vaccine phone line being open, all 1,500 available vaccination appointments were scheduled.

COVID-19 update: SC adds nearly 5,000 cases

COVID-19 update: SC adds nearly 5,000 cases

South Carolina recorded nearly 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 cases on Thursday amid a fourth consecutive day with incomplete data reporting.

Greenwood County School District 50 to add Wi-Fi buses to help students connect

Greenwood County School District 50 to add Wi-Fi buses to help students connect

Greenwood County School District 50 is trying to help students who might be having Wi-Fi issues by using Wi-Fi buses. The buses will be parked at various apartment complexes throughout the district.

DHEC working to get limited vaccine supply in people's arms

DHEC working to get limited vaccine supply in people's arms

More people are getting access to the COVID-19 vaccine, and state officials have set up a platform for those eligible to find out how to schedule their appointment to get it.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home