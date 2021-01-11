Schools in Ninety Six record four positive COVID-19 cases from the weekend

Several students and staff members at Greenwood County School District 52 tested positive for the novel coronavirus between Friday and Sunday, according to a press release.
At Ninety Six Elementary, one student tested positive. Edgewood Middle School had one positive student and one staff member. Ninety Six High School had one positive student.
Ninety Six Primary had one close contact, while Ninety Six Elementary had 12. Edgewood Middle had 31 people who were close contacts, and Ninety Six High has 34.
Close contacts who test positive should contact their school's principals and quarantine at home while waiting for instructions from the district.
