School reopening planning process begins for Lakelands schools

Reopening schools will be more complicated than in past years because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020-21 academic year will be unlike any school year ever because social distancing, and possibly eLearning, will be implemented for school districts around the country.
Superintendent Rex Ward said Greenwood County School District 52 plans to offer eLearning and some kind of face-to-face option — but only if the COVID-19 pandemic or health agencies allow for it. The academic year’s start date is scheduled for Aug. 18, but that might change, Ward said.
“There are a lot of moving parts at this time and we are not ready to commit,” he said. “With the options on the table at this point, students won’t begin before Aug. 18.”
Greenwood County School District 50 will be discussing reopening plans Tuesday during their annual board of trustees retreat, district spokesman Johnathan Graves said. Superintendent Steve Glenn said at the board’s June meeting that the plan was to start school on Aug. 18, but with COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in the state, the start date might change.
The district changed its summer school plans last week, and now it will be conducted virtually without face-to-face instruction. The change came about because of a report from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control which classified Greenwood County as being high in incidence rate, increasing trend incidence rate and high in the percent positive rate.
Greenwood County School District 51’s reopening team met Thursday and divided into four task forces with areas of focus being delineated in reference to the state Department of Education’s AccelerateED Task Force’s recommendations, Superintendent Fay Sprouse said.
The reopening team referenced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s reopening checklist as well. Task forces are set to work over the next two weeks and will report to the board on July 20 with a reopening plan, she said. The plan will tentative because it will be based on the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s data as it becomes available.
Abbeville County School District hasn’t announced a definite reopening plan, but at the board’s June meeting, Superintendent Julie Fowler said the district’s tentative date to release a final plan will be July 21. She also said the administration is “hard and fast at work”, they are holding meetings and vetting the plan as a working document.
All school districts either have or had surveys about reopening available on their website for parents to complete. The surveys gauge their overall comfort level with sending their children back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.