School nurses shine during the pandemic

Being a school nurse is more than just “boo-boos and ice packs.” It’s about building relationships with students and advocating for them.
That’s according to Tonja Lindle, district nurse for Greenwood County School District 51.
Nurses have to have the intuition to know the students they see regularly, and know their family, while also absorbing that dynamic, Lindle said.
Nancy McGaha, school nurse at Ware Shoals Middle School, said the biggest challenge for her as a new nurse was not having yet established those connections. “It makes contact tracing harder because I don’t know which students are in which activities, or who they hang out with,” she said.
“Contact tracing is already difficult because we’re not used to paying attention to who is around us,” Lindle said.
Laura Garrett, district nurse for Greenwood County School District 50, said that before the pandemic, she was responsible for making sure nurses had their credentials up to date, and making sure each school nurse on staff had what they needed, among other duties.
Lately, they spend their days doing contact tracing, which Garrett said, begins when the district is notified that someone has tested positive, either by self-reporting in the cases of staff, or if a parent calls and reports a positive student case.
The person who reported will fill out a Google form to say they or their child tested positive. Then the nurses will contact that person to get the details such as who they’ve been around, when they got the result, etc.
Sometimes, they have to rely on video footage to retrace a person’s steps and see who else they were around. A close contact is someone who was within 6 feet of a person who tested positive for 15 minutes or more.
“We’re having to send a lot more children home who we normally wouldn’t,” Garrett said.
If a child shows any symptoms of COVID-19, they get sent home as a precaution.
The nurses at Ware Shoals schools have administered more than 100 COVID-19 tests since right before winter break to students and staff. In order for someone to be tested, they have to have symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
“The thing about that is that those symptoms are intertwined with other conditions and viruses,” Lindle said.
The school nurses follow the recommendation of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, which is constantly evolving.
“We err on the side of caution, following DHEC’s guidance,” Garrett said. “It changes frequently because they learn new things.”
Becky Schoenberger, nurse at Ware Shoals Primary school, said not hugging her students has been a challenge.
“We have to love them from a distance,” she said. “I’m used to the little ones coming in to say hi and give me a hug.”
With all of the challenges the pandemic school nurses have adapted, and come up with ways to treat their students, but they make it clear it’s not just them, it’s the district as a whole.
“It can be frightening working in the schools, working with the students right now but we know that we serve such an important role,” Schoenberger said. “It makes it worth it, to know what we are doing is important.”
“This year, with the pandemic, it has really made school nurses shine,” Schoenberger said.
