SCHA visits greenwood on tour to thank health care heroes

Blaring music and sporting a full LED screen across the side of a panel van, representatives of the South Carolina Hospital Association rolled into Greenwood on Friday to celebrate and commend the work of front-line medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The "Healthcare Heroes" truck is part of a weeklong trip across the state so SCHA staff can stop at more than 80 medical facilities to give thanks to those front-liners. The tour started Wednesday and is set to wrap on on Tuesday.
"It's really just to say thank you," said Cyndi New, of the SCHA. "Of course we always thank our health care workers, but now especially."
New spent 16 years as a nurse, much of it at Self Regional, so she said returning to the hospital Friday morning was an emotional trip.
"Having been on the front lines and now being on this side, I really can't thank them all enough," she said.
Nurses, doctors, administrators and staff from across the spectrum at Self came out — wearing masks and for the most part standing at least six feet apart — to receive the warm welcome. Some took selfies with the truck's lit-up LED screen in the background, displaying messages of gratitude and encouragement.
"I view these team members as heroes, and they are doing a tremendous job," said Jim Pfeiffer, Self president and CEO. "I'm so grateful for all they do for our patients, and I think that SCHA bringing the Healthcare Heroes Truck here today to recognize their efforts was a fitting tribute."
The day's stops also included trips to Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital and Abbeville Area Medical Center, before moving on to Edgefield and Aiken-area medical centers.
