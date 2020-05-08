You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

SCHA visits greenwood on tour to thank health care heroes

  • By DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ ddominguez@indexjournal.com

Blaring music and sporting a full LED screen across the side of a panel van, representatives of the South Carolina Hospital Association rolled into Greenwood on Friday to celebrate and commend the work of front-line medical workers during the  COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Healthcare Heroes" truck is part of a weeklong trip across the state so SCHA staff can stop at more than 80 medical facilities to give thanks to those front-liners. The tour started Wednesday and is set to wrap on on Tuesday.

"It's really just to say thank you," said Cyndi New, of the SCHA. "Of course we always thank our health care workers, but now especially."

New spent 16 years as a nurse, much of it at Self Regional, so she said returning to the hospital Friday morning was an emotional trip.

"Having been on the front lines and now being on this side, I really can't thank them all enough," she said.

Nurses, doctors, administrators and staff from across the spectrum at Self came out — wearing masks and for the most part standing at least six feet apart — to receive the warm welcome. Some took selfies with the truck's lit-up LED screen in the background, displaying messages of gratitude and encouragement.

"I view these team members as heroes, and they are doing a tremendous job," said Jim Pfeiffer, Self president and CEO. "I'm so grateful for all they do for our patients, and I think that SCHA bringing the Healthcare Heroes Truck here today to recognize their efforts was a fitting tribute."

The day's stops also included trips to Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital and Abbeville Area Medical Center, before moving on to Edgefield and Aiken-area medical centers.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

+4
SCHA visits greenwood on tour to thank health care heroes

SCHA visits greenwood on tour to thank health care heroes

Blaring music and sporting a full LED screen across the side of a panel van, representatives of the South Carolina Hospital Association rolled into Greenwood on Friday to celebrate and commend the work of front-line medical workers during the  COVID-19 pandemic.

+4
Silence of the bands: Lakelands high school band directors, members sound off

Silence of the bands: Lakelands high school band directors, members sound off

Eric Gardner, a senior band member at Emerald High School, used a football analogy to articulate the present state of marching band during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brookdale Greenwood Senior Living cancels The Jake Bartley Band concert

Brookdale Greenwood Senior Living cancels The Jake Bartley Band concert

Jake Bartley wanted to do a nice thing for residents at Brookdale Greenwood Senior Living, so he decided that he and his band would give them a concert on Brookdale’s front lawn.

COVID-19 update: Saluda County has 3rd highest infection rate in SC

COVID-19 update: Saluda County has 3rd highest infection rate in SC

State health officials announced Saluda County had nine more cases of COVID-19, part of 214 new cases reported statewide Thursday. South Carolina also had 11 additional deaths.

GCSO employee tests positive for COVID-19

GCSO employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19 after a family member contracted the fast-spreading respiratory virus, Sheriff Dennis Kelly announced Thursday afternoon.

Duke Energy Foundation provides $8,500 to Salvation Army

Duke Energy Foundation provides $8,500 to Salvation Army

Help is coming to those that are struggling to pay their energy bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home