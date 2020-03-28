A second shipment from the Strategic National Stockpile was sent to South Carolina counties as hospitals continue to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control inventoried the supplies, which were distributed by the S.C. National Guard.
DHEC released a breakdown Saturday of what each county received. Here is what was shipped to the Lakelands:
- Abbeville County received 480 N95 respirators, 500 masks, 96 face shields, 96 surgical gowns, two coveralls and 2,500 gloves
- Greenwood County received 640 N95 respirators, 1,500 masks, 288 face shields, 234 surgical gowns, one coveralls and 1,000 gloves
- McCormick County received 400 N95 respirators, 1,000 masks, 192 face shields, 30 surgical gowns, two coveralls and 3,000 gloves
- Saluda County received 480 N95 respirators, 500 masks, 192 face shields, 78 surgical gowns, two coveralls and 2,000 gloves
For more on what was included in this shipment, visit DHEC's website.
