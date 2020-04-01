State health officials announced 210 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as the fast-spreading respiratory virus is connected to four more deaths in the state.
The state's tally is now at 1,293 cumulative cases in 43 counties. Greenwood County's count increased by one to six cases.
The new deaths were patients in Anderson, Beaufort, Lee and Richland counties. According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, all four were elderly with underlying conditions. So far, 26 total deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported in South Carolina.
“Every day that we unfortunately have to report these losses is a reminder of how serious this situation is and the obligation we all have to help prevent the loss of additional South Carolinians,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC medical consultant, said in a press release. “Social distancing and staying home can help save lives.”
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
According to data released Wednesday, 27% of COVID-19 patients in South Carolina were hospitalized when they tested positive. The state health agency does not track how many people recover from the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.