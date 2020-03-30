State health officials announced two more people died of the novel coronavirus and South Carolina had 151 new cases, the highest daily tally to date.
The patients who died both had underlying health conditions and one was elderly, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said Monday. They were residents of Anderson County and Beaufort County. So far, 18 South Carolinians have died of COVID-19.
"We’re all in this together,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician, said in a press release. “Today’s announcement is a stark reminder of the serious threat that COVID-19 poses to our families, friends, and communities. We encourage all South Carolinians to continue to listen to the guidance of our public health professionals and to, when possible, stay home and limit your close contact with others.”
The statewide total is at 925 as of Monday afternoon, with cases reported in 41 of South Carolina's 46 counties. No new cases were reported in the Lakelands.
"These are not counts, they are people," Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, said during a teleconference. She stressed that at some point, the fast-spreading respiratory illness "is going to affect all of us."
State health officials said Saturday the number of positive tests could be higher for a few days as the public lab works through a backlog of samples after getting additional reagent. The lab had 1,800 untested samples on Friday after running out of a chemical needed to perform the tests
Nick Davidson, public health director, said during a teleconference on Monday that the reagent issue is resolved for the time being and he expected the public lab to finish working through the backlog of cases that day.
The new coronavirus causes minor symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
According to data released Wednesday, about 25% of COVID-19 patients in South Carolina were hospitalized. The state health agency does not track how many people recover from the virus.
