South Carolina saw 113 new cases of the new coronavirus, swelling the state's total number of reported cases to 774.
Another patient has died of COVID-19 — an elderly person with underlying conditions in Horry County — raising the number of deaths to 16.
As of Sunday, the fast-spreading respiratory virus had been diagnosed in patients in 40 of the state's 46 counties, with Laurens County and Edgefield County each seeing a case, raising their totals to three and two, respectively.
In the Lakelands, only McCormick County hasn't reported a case.
“We’re all in this together, and it is incumbent upon all of us to take action to stop the spread of COVID-19. If you can, we encourage you to please stay home and limit your close contact with others,” Dr. Jonathan Knoche, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control physician, said in a press release.
State health officials said Saturday the number of positive tests could be higher for a few days as the public lab works through a backlog of samples after getting additional reagent. The lab had 1,800 untested samples on Friday after running out of a chemical needed to perform the tests. Technicians have since tested more than 1,000 samples at the lab.
The new coronavirus causes minor symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
According to data released Wednesday, about 25% of COVID-19 patients in South Carolina were hospitalized. The state health agency does not track how many people recover from the virus.
