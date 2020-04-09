State health officials announced 241 additional cases of the new coronavirus, increasing the state's cumulative total to 2,792.

Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens and McCormick counties each reported a new case of COVID-19 while Saluda County reported two additional cases.

Four more COVID-19 patients died, increasing the state's total to 67. The new deaths were among residents of Anderson, Beaufort, Lee and Lexington counties. All were 60 or older and had underlying health conditions.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 7

Edgefield — 6

Greenwood — 15

Laurens — 9 (1 death)

McCormick — 3 (1 death)

Newberry — 11 (1 death)

Saluda — 7

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control does not track how many people have recovered from COVID-19.

The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to data released Wednesday, about 1 in 4 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

As of Thursday, 27,367 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there are 19,476 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.