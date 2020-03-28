State health officials say two more South Carolinians have died of the new coronavirus and 121 more have tested positive for the fast-spreading respiratory virus, including one new case in Greenwood County and Laurens County's first two cases.
The patients who died lived in Richland County and Horry County. Both were elderly with underlying conditions. So far, 15 South Carolinians have died of COVID-19.
A total of 660 patients in 40 counties have now been diagnosed with COVID-19. With the Saturday's batch of positive results, there are three cases in Greenwood County, three cases in Abbeville County and one case in Saluda County.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control blamed the high daily number on a backlog of cases caused by a temporary reagent shortage. As the state's public lab works to get caught up, officials said it could mean some days see a higher number of positive tests. There were 1,800 untested samples on Friday.
The new coronavirus causes minor symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
According to data released Wednesday, about 25% of COVID-19 patients in South Carolina were hospitalized. The state health agency does not track how many people recover from the virus.
