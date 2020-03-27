Four more South Carolinians have died of the new coronavirus, state health officials announced Friday, increasing the state's deaths from the respiratory virus to 13.
South Carolina also saw 86 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the statewide total to 539 cases in 39 counties. No new cases were reported in the Lakelands, and a case associated with Abbeville County was reclassified to another county, dropping Abbeville County to three confirmed cases.
The four patients who died were from Richland, Kershaw, Greenville and Florence counties. All were elderly and had underlying conditions.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said the ingenuity of technicians at the state's public lab allowed them to replicate a needed component and resume testing while awaiting a shipment. Still, the backlog of untested samples grew from 1,600 on Thursday to 1,800 on Friday. The agency hoped to be caught up on testing this weekend.
During a Friday briefing, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered a mandatory 14-day quarantine for everyone who comes to South Carolina from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or New Orleans.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham joined McMaster for the press briefing and reiterated the need for social distancing and to comply with the governor's directions.
"This disease will be starved if we follow the governor's guidelines," Graham said.
Cautioning that "it's going to get worst before it gets better," Graham said he hoped the pandemic would be finished by summer.
Most people with COVID-19 will only experience mild symptoms, but some may experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, and even death, especially those who are older or have certain underlying conditions.
