State health officials announced Friday that two-thirds of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have likely recovered.
This estimate is based on a 14-day recovery period for most patients, but 32 days for those who were hospitalized.
Greenwood County and Laurens County each reported an additional case of the novel coronavirus as the statewide tally added 163 new cases on Friday. State health officials also announced seven more deaths associated with the fast-spreading respiratory virus, pushing the state's toll to 116 patients.
Statewide, there have been 4,086 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates close to 2,700 of those cases have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 10
Edgefield — 10
Greenwood — 32
Laurens — 19 (1 death)
McCormick — 5 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 23 (1 death)
Saluda — 9
Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least six county residents have recovered.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
According to data released last week, about 1 in 4 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.
As of Friday, 37,640 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 29,186 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
