For the first time, state health officials have released an estimate of how many South Carolinians have contracted COVID-19.
That number: 15,341.
That's about seven times the number of people who've actually tested positive for the disease.
And in Greenwood County, 92 or so people might have contracted the fast-spreading respiratory virus that has upended daily life for many, according to the estimates released Monday. Those estimates show Abbeville County might have 71 actual cases while Laurens County could have 78. McCormick County's estimate is 36 while Saluda County's estimate is 37.
These figures are just estimates.
State health officials reported Monday that 183 more patients have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and four more have died. The new deaths occurred in patients living in Anderson, Horry, Richland and Spartanburg counties. All were at least 60 years old and had underlying conditions.
Greenwood and McCormick counties each had a new case reported, taking their tallies of confirmed cases to 11 and two, respectively.
So far, 2,232 South Carolinians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 48 deaths have been linked to the virus. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control does not track how many people have recovered from COVID-19.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
According to data released Wednesday, 27% of COVID-19 patients in South Carolina were hospitalized when they tested positive. While just 5% of positive cases were in people 20 or younger, cases were relatively evenly distributed among other age groups.
To date, 21,384 coronavirus tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.