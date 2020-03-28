A second employee of the state prison system has tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials announced Saturday.
According to the state Department of Corrections, it was a behavioral health employee at an administrative office who hadn't had contact with an inmate since March 17 and was in self-isolation since March 19.
He will not return to work until a full recovery is documented. The agency is working to identify anyone who might have come in contact with the employee.
A correctional officer at Columbia's Broad River Correctional Facility tested positive on Friday. No inmates in the system have been diagnosed with the virus.
To reduce the risk of infection to inmates and staff, the agency suspended visitation and has allowed only essential staff into its facilities in recent weeks. In addition to the other screenings performed while entering a prison, officers have had their temperatures checked to make sure they didn't have fevers.
As of Saturday, nearly 700 South Carolinians have tested positive for the fast-spreading respiratory illness that has killed 15 so far in the state. More than 100,000 people have tested positive nationwide and more than 1,600 in the country have died.
Most people who contract the new coronavirus only face mild symptoms, but some can experience serious illness or even death. Those most at risk of becoming seriously ill are those who are older or have certain health problems.
