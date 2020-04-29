You are the owner of this article.
SCDC: McCormick Correctional employee recovers from COVID-19

  • By MATTHEW HENSLEY mhensley@indexjournal.com
Prison fence

A McCormick Correctional Institution employee is among 20 state prison workers who have been cleared of the new coronavirus. That is out of a total of 44 employees who have tested positive.

Before this week, state prison officials were not tracking when staff members recovered from the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

There are now nine inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19: five at Allendale Correctional and four at Kirkland Correctional. All have tested positive within the past 11 days.

None of the 24 employees who have not recovered from the virus are in the Lakelands. One of those workers, a Lee Correctional staff member, died April 12.

To reduce the risk of infection to inmates and staff, the agency suspended visitation and has allowed only essential staff into its facilities in since March. The agency has provided each employee and inmate with two masks and officials are encouraging them to wear them in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People working the front entries at prisons are wearing surgical masks, face shields and gloves.

In addition to the other screenings performed while entering a prison, officers have had their temperatures checked to make sure they don’t have fevers. Anyone who shows signs they might be infected is denied entrance.

Any employee suspected who came into close contact with a COVID-19 patient self-monitors at home for 14 days, while inmates with close contact are quarantined for 14 days.

In the federal system, COVID-19 is sweeping through some prisons. Systemwide, 1,313 inmates and 335 staff members have tested positive while 30 inmates have died. The largest outbreak is at Terminal Island Federal Correctional Institution in San Pedro, California. The facility, which houses 1,055 inmates, has had 443 inmates test positive and 10 die. Two Terminal Island staff members have also tested positive.

The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

Follow Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley on Twitter @IJMattHensley.

