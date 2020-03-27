A correctional officer at Broad River Correctional in Columbia has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the state prison system announced late Friday.
The officer was last at work March 17 and has been in self-isolation since then.
"An investigation is being done to determine close contacts," the state Department of Corrections said in a 10:06 p.m. tweet.
The tweet linked to an update on the prison system's website that said: "The officer worked in a special-population housing unit with 16 inmates. All inmates were in single cells and are asymptomatic. The inmates are being quarantined and monitored in single cells for the next four days, which will complete the 14-day monitoring period."
This is the first prison employee in the state to test positive for COVID-19. No inmates in the system have been diagnosed with the virus.
To reduce the risk of infection to inmates and staff, the agency suspended visitation and has allowed only essential staff into its facilities in recent weeks. In addition to the other screenings performed while entering a prison, officers have had their temperatures checked to make sure they didn't have fevers.
As of Friday, more than 500 South Carolinians have tested positive for the fast-spreading respiratory illness that has killed 13 so far in the state. More than 100,000 people have tested positive nationwide and more than 1,500 have died.
Most people who contract the new coronavirus only face mild symptoms, but some can experience serious illness or even death. Those most at risk of becoming seriously ill are those who are older or have certain health problems.
