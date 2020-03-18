Reports of scammers taking advantage of the coronavirus' spread have reached parts of the Upstate.
While Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said he hasn't seen any reports of scammers targeting people in Greenwood, WSPA reported the Oconee County Sheriff's Office warned residents about a "Coronavirus Hotline" contacting residents and offering a test kit to people on Medicare. The scammers then ask for personal information.
Anyone who thinks they've been exposed to the coronavirus should contact their doctor or a nearby hospital. After being screened for risk of exposure, a medical professional will determine whether you should be tested, and the test will be performed by medical staff.
For information on COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19
