State health officials reported 132 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and four more deaths.
Of the four who died, one was middle-aged with underlying conditions, while three were 60 or older. They were residents of Clarendon, Horry, Beaufort and Lee counties.
So far, 2,049 South Carolinians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 44 deaths have been linked to the virus. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control does not track how many people have recovered from COVID-19.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
No new cases were reported Sunday in the Lakelands. Among Greenwood and surrounding counties, the cumulative number of COVID-19 diagnoses are:
- Abbeville — 6
- Edgefield — 6
- Greenwood — 10
- Laurens — 6
- McCormick — 1
- Newberry — 7
- Saluda — 4
According to data released Wednesday, 27% of COVID-19 patients in South Carolina were hospitalized when they tested positive. While just 5% of positive cases were in people 20 or younger, cases were relatively evenly distributed among other age groups.
As of Saturday, 18,930 coronavirus tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
