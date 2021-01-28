SC to receive 10,000 more COVID-19 vaccine doses per week

More vaccines will flow into South Carolina starting next week, according to state health officials.
During a media update Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Interim Director of Public Health Brannon Traxler said federal officials will be increasing the weekly supply of COVID-19 vaccines to South Carolina by 16% starting next week.
The news came to DHEC late Tuesday, but this will bring South Carolina’s weekly allotment up from 62,600 first doses received this week to 72,600 next.
“That’s 10,000 more first doses a week that are going to be going into the arms of South Carolinians beginning next week,” Traxler said. “We have been told that the number of doses that we receive next week will remain at the same, consistent level over the next three weeks.”
So far, South Carolina has received more than 622,000 doses of vaccine, with nearly 297,500 of those already given to the public. More than 329,00 appointments have been scheduled for people to receive their shot.
“While modest in number, the small increase in the Moderna vaccine doses will help further our efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible, as soon as possible,” Traxler said.
Demand still exceeds supply, she said, but DHEC will begin working with vaccine providers to figure out how these new doses will be allocated to locations throughout the state. DHEC is asking for residents to fill out a survey to help better gauge current interest levels in the vaccine throughout the state.
The survey is available online at surveymonkey.com/r/SCCOVIDVACCINE, and DHEC officials said the survey can help determine how state officials will shape their outreach efforts. The survey will close midnight Feb. 8, and results will be posted online at scdhec.gov/COVID-19
Traxler also shared data from a recent daily report from Becker’s Hospital Review, a magazine and source of health care-related news and data analysis. In a daily report, Becker’s ranked South Carolina 10th among states for quickly getting vaccines into patients.
As it’s a daily report, Traxler said the figures change from day to day. She also addressed figures earlier in the month reported by the CDC that marked South Carolina among the slowest in distributing the vaccine but called Becker’s analysis more accurate. Traxler said the CDC data did not reflect South Carolina diverting doses to long term care facilities, to help arrange vaccinations of residents and staff there.
“All states are dealing with challenges during this historic vaccine rollout, but I am confident that South Carolina will continue to address the challenges in front of us now, and those ahead of us, head-on,” she said.
The state’s rollout remains in phase 1A, which includes vaccinating health care workers and medically involved first responders, along with people ages 70 and older and some admitted hospital patients ages 65 and older. Traxler said DHEC is supportive of any federal plans that increase dose allocations to states but said the biggest challenge to vaccinating a greater number of people remains the supply of vaccines coming into South Carolina.
DHEC is working on new vaccine appointment scheduling options, including a call center for people who call to schedule appointments and a web platform for scheduling shots. News on those platforms is expected within the next week, Traxler said.
In the meantime, Self Regional Healthcare’s vaccine appointment phone line will be open today from 9 a.m. to noon, at 864-725-3555. People in Self’s seven-county service area can also go online to submit their interest in a vaccine appointment, at selfregional.org/covid-vaccine-request-form
As of Wednesday, 54 COVID-positive patients were in Self for treatment, with three patients under investigation. The ICU is housing 15 confirmed COVID patients, with 14 COVID patients on ventilation.
Self is hoping to schedule up to 1,000 vaccine appointments a day this week, with adequate supply to administer them all.
