With highs in the 80s and at least one dry day, this weekend is a good time to get outdoors. But not at any of South Carolina's 47 state parks.
The state parks system is closing all of its parks from Saturday through April 30 in an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
"The closure is designed to keep visitors and employees as safe as possible by mitigating the spread of the Coronavirus," the system said Friday in a statement posted to its website and to social media.
Anyone who currently occupies a campsite or cabin can remain through their reservation, but new reservations will not be allowed.
The parks system plans to host Facebook Live events and post videos to social media during the closure.
