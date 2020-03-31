The SC Small Business Chamber of Commerce has provided some tips to small businesses that are trying to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization suggests that a business check with its financial institution to see if it is approved to make Small Business Administration loans.
“Banks have the capacity for this new type of SBA loan,” said Fred Green, president of the South Carolina Bankers Association.
If the business is using a bank that is not approved to lend SBA loans, the business should seek a lender who does according to a newsletter from the SC Small Business Chamber of Commerce.
If a business uses a payroll service, it should contact the provider for assistance with the “Paycheck Protection Program.” If a business is doing its own payroll, it should reach out to an accountant to help it complete the application.
The last bit of advice the chamber says is to make sure that the business owner has a full understanding of the “Paycheck Protection Program.” This will help the business owner ensure that the loan can be forgiven by the SBA.
