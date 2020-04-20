State health officials announced 64 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Monday. None were in the Lakelands.

Representing the lowest number of new cases in a day since March 26, Monday's report is part of a general decline in new cases that is consistent with Seattle-based Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation models released Friday showing South Carolina has already passed its peak. That projection assumes the state maintains current social distancing measures.

During a press conference Monday, state Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell cautioned that projections can change.

"We are still learning about this virus and we don't have a great deal of certainty about what to expect," Bell said.

Statewide, there have been 4,439 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 124 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates about two-thirds of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 17

Edgefield — 12 (1 death)

Greenwood — 37

Laurens — 20 (1 death)

McCormick — 6 (1 death)

Newberry — 20 (1 death)

Saluda — 12

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least nine county residents have recovered.

The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to state data, about 1 in 4 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

As of Monday, 41,277 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 31,707 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.