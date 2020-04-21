South Carolina announced 11 more deaths of COVID-19 complications and 172 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Greenwood County had three additional cases, while Abbeville County had one.
New cases were more than twice what they were on Monday, which saw the lowest tally of cases in nearly a month, while reported deaths nearly tripled. For deaths, however, there is a lag in reporting. Of the 16 deaths reported by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control in the past three days, just three occurred this week. And only 10 of the deaths reported to date happened last week.
Statewide, there have been 4,608 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 135 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates about 72% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 18
Edgefield — 17 (1 death)
Greenwood — 40
Laurens — 21 (1 death)
McCormick — 6 (1 death)
Newberry — 22 (1 death)
Saluda — 12
Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 10 county residents have recovered.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
According to state data, about 1 in 4 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.
As of Tuesday, 42,441 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 32,914 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
