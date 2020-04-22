South Carolina's public schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year in a continuing effort to protect students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
That announcement came shortly after 11 a.m. in a joint press conference conducted by Gov. Henry McMaster and Molly Spearman, state superintendent of education.
“Schools will not reopen, but there will be flexibility statewide,” McMaster said.
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in McMaster's order to close all the state’s schools for the month of March. The order was extended through April 30, and McMaster said he will issue an order next week extending the closures through the school year.
Spearman said she will announce a task force to help with the reopening of schools in August.
“We really do need some good creative minds as we think about the future,” she said. "We're going to be working toward that (reopening schools in August), but how we can do it in a very safe way."
Spearman also acknowledged the digital divide in South Carolina has become most apparent, with about 25% of districts in the state not being able to instruct online.
McMaster encouraged the state’s principals, students and superintendents to find ways to have graduation for 2020. He also urged people to practice social distancing with respect to sports.
Spearman said districts will continue online instruction on their regular calendars and schedules. In terms of summer school, she said it is not canceled, but there is a plan in place for virtual summer school if students are still not allowed to be in physical proximity to each other.
"I believe our students will survive this, and we will all come out stronger," she said.
Spearman said she hopes there will not be any teacher layoffs, as teachers have already been paid for the school year. She understands tax revenue has been down, and they are waiting for word from the General Assembly so they can have as "many folks still working."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.