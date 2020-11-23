You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SC school districts to receive 1.5 million COVID-19 tests

Henry McMaster

HENRY McMASTER

Gov. Henry McMaster announced last week that South Carolina school districts will receive rapid tests for COVID-19.

About 1.5 million of the Abbott BinaxNOW test have been federally allocated to South Carolina.

According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, there are more than 2,000 cases among students in the state The test will be reserved for students and staff who are symptomatic.

Districts will not get the tests until after the Thanksgiving break and the number of tests will be determined by the size of the school. The first distribution is based on 10% of district staff and student populations.

McMaster will sign an executive order to make sure schools have access to the tests.

“For every one of these closures, every action, every restriction there’s a real consequence and we have to be mindful of that,” McMaster said. “So we want those schools open.”

Contact staff writer Megan Milligan at 864-943-5644.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

SC school districts to receive 1.5 million COVID-19 tests

SC school districts to receive 1.5 million COVID-19 tests

Gov. Henry McMaster announced last week that South Carolina school districts will receive rapid tests for COVID-19.

Edgewood Middle employee tests positive for COVID-19

Edgewood Middle employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Edgewood Middle School in Ninety Six has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee self-reported the positive test result and is quarantined.

COVID-19 update: Lakelands adds 27 cases as heightened spread continues

COVID-19 update: Lakelands adds 27 cases as heightened spread continues

State health officials reported 1,066 new confirmed cases and 13 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, as well as nine additional confirmed deaths and one probable death.

COVID-19 update: Four deaths in Lakelands linked to virus

COVID-19 update: Four deaths in Lakelands linked to virus

Abbeville County recorded two more confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one probably linked to the virus on Saturday while Greenwood County saw its 73rd confirmed COVID-19 death as new cases continue to be at their highest levels in months.

COVID-19 update: Two die in Greenwood County, increasing confirmed toll to 72

COVID-19 update: Two die in Greenwood County, increasing confirmed toll to 72

Greenwood County recorded two more confirmed COVID-19 deaths and saw 17 more test positive for the respiratory virus as South Carolina sees its highest rate of spread since the summer.

Health officials promote caution for holiday travels amid COVID

Health officials promote caution for holiday travels amid COVID

The holidays so often bring families and friends together, but this year, COVID-19 has kept many people apart.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home