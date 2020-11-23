SC school districts to receive 1.5 million COVID-19 tests

Gov. Henry McMaster announced last week that South Carolina school districts will receive rapid tests for COVID-19.
About 1.5 million of the Abbott BinaxNOW test have been federally allocated to South Carolina.
According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, there are more than 2,000 cases among students in the state The test will be reserved for students and staff who are symptomatic.
Districts will not get the tests until after the Thanksgiving break and the number of tests will be determined by the size of the school. The first distribution is based on 10% of district staff and student populations.
McMaster will sign an executive order to make sure schools have access to the tests.
“For every one of these closures, every action, every restriction there’s a real consequence and we have to be mindful of that,” McMaster said. “So we want those schools open.”
