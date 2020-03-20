Two more South Carolinians have died of COVID-19, state health officials said Friday evening, increasing the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in the state to three.
One of the patients who died was in Florence County, and the other was living in Harmony Assisted Living Facility in Charleston County. Both were elderly and had underlying health conditions. The earlier death was of a person in a Lexington County assisted living facility.
The announcement came hours after the state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported seeing a 57% increase in patients testing positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases ballooned by 45 new cases to 124, with patients now having tested positive in 25 counties.
"The public needs to take our recommendations to prevent spread seriously so we can best protect our family, friends and neighbors," Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, said in a released statement. "Unfortunately, these case numbers will continue to increase."
As of 4 p.m. Friday, no cases have been reported in Greenwood County, but neighboring Abbeville and Saluda counties have each had one COVID-19 diagnosis.
DHEC recommends South Carolinians follow prevention measures such as social distancing. This includes:
- washing hands frequently
- covering mouths and noses when coughing
- staying home when sick
- dispose of tissues and other items used to cover coughs and sneezes
