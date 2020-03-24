State officials reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the number of South Carolinians who've tested positive for the fast-spreading virus to 342.
Patients have now been diagnosed with the virus in 36 counties, including Greenwood, Abbeville and Saluda. No new cases were reported Tuesday in the Lakelands.
The new tallies come as Gov. Henry McMaster and Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced public schools will stay closed through April to prevent the spread of the respiratory virus, which causes minor symptoms in most patients but can be severe, especially for the elderly and those with certain underlying conditions.
“As the number of cases and community spread expectedly increase in our state, we reiterate the importance of taking daily prevention practices to protect yourself and your community,” Dr. Jonathan Knoche, state Department of Health and Environmental Control physician, said in a press release.
