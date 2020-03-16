South Carolina has reported its first known death from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The person was a resident at the Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility. State health officials don't know how the patient contracted the virus. The individual had no recent travel history and no known contact with any existing cases.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the positive test on Saturday and the individual's death on Monday.
Officials say they are working to determine how the patient contracted COVID-19 and whether any other residents at the facility had potential contact to the coronavirus.
“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones, and our state,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant, said in a released statement. “This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously. This is an example of the importance of taking precautions to protect those at higher risk, like the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.”
As of Sunday afternoon, there were 28 reported coronavirus cases in the state, including four in the Upstate.
DHEC recommends South Carolinians follow prevention measures such as social distancing. This includes:
- washing hands frequently
- covering mouths and noses when coughing
- staying home when sick
- dispose of tissues and other items used to cover coughs and sneezes