State health officials announced five new cases and South Carolina's first COVID-19 death on Monday as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
The person who died was a resident at the Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility. State health officials don't know how the patient contracted the virus. The individual had no recent travel history and no known contact with any existing cases.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the positive test on Saturday and the individual's death on Monday.
Officials say they are working to determine how the patient contracted COVID-19 and whether any other residents at the facility had potential contact to the coronavirus. One of the new cases was someone who came in close contact with the individual.
“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones, and our state,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant, said in a released statement. “This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously. This is an example of the importance of taking precautions to protect those at higher risk, like the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.”
The other four new cases were all in Kershaw County, putting that county's total at 17 — or about half of the state's 33 cases.
So far, cases have been confirmed in Anderson, Beaufort, Charleston, Greenville, Horry, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington and Spartanburg counties.
As of Monday afternoon, no cases had been confirmed in Greenwood or surrounding counties.
DHEC recommends South Carolinians follow prevention measures such as social distancing. This includes:
- washing hands frequently
- covering mouths and noses when coughing
- staying home when sick
- dispose of tissues and other items used to cover coughs and sneezes