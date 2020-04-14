An employee at Lee Correctional Institution has died of complications with COVID-19, the state prison system announced Tuesday afternoon. This is the first person connected to a South Carolina prison to die after contracting the virus.
“My deepest sympathy goes out to this employee’s family,” state Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said in a released statement. “Our staff is working so hard to protect themselves and our inmates. We are lifting up the family in prayer."
The employee tested positive for the new coronavirus on April 5 and alerted the prison system about his diagnosis on April 7. The individual last had contact with inmates on March 26 and staff members on March 27. No one who came into contact with the employee showed symptoms within the following 14 days, which ended Friday.
The employee was one of two workers to test positive for COVID-19 at the maximum-security prison that houses nearly 1,300 male inmates.
No inmates in the South Carolina prison system have tested positive for the fast-spreading respiratory virus, but 29 agency employees have contracted COVID-19. Eight are noninstitutional staff members who aren't stationed at a prison. One works at McCormick Correctional.
To reduce the risk of infection to inmates and staff, the agency suspended visitation and has allowed only essential staff into its facilities in recent weeks. The agency announced last week that each inmate and employee will receive two masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People working the front entries at prisons are wearing surgical masks, face shields and gloves.
In addition to the other screenings performed while entering a prison, officers have had their temperatures checked to make sure they don’t have fevers. Anyone who shows signs they might be infected are denied entrance.
Any employee suspected who came into close contact with a COVID-19 patient self-monitors at home for 14 days, while inmates with close contact are quarantined for 14 days.
In the federal system, COVID-19 is sweeping through some prisons. The largest outbreak has been at Butner Federal Correctional Institution, where 58 inmates and 26 employees have tested positive for the virus and four inmates have died from complications with the disease. Systemwide, 388 inmates and 201 staff members have tested positive while 19 inmates and 12 staff members have died.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.