South Carolina's National Guard members have been called into action to help combat the spread of COVID-19 after Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order this past week.
“We support the lead agencies,” said Capt. Cody Denson of the South Carolina National Guard.
The National Guard has 145 service members activated to help support the COVID-19 response in South Carolina. Most are from units in Laurens and Bennettsville.
These service members were deployed to help the state Department of Health and Environmental Control with loading personal protective equipment and transporting that equipment to the state's 46 counties.
“The South Carolina National Guard has completed two missions,” said Capt. Jessica Donnelly, public affairs director for the S.C. National Guard. Both missions transported personal protective equipment March 20 and March 27.
“The health and safety of our service members is a top priority during these response efforts,” Donnelly said.
She said the medical command for the National Guard is providing medical screening of all service members before they are activated. Also, information has been provided to soldiers and airmen on how to protect themselves from COVID-19.
As to what else is the South Carolina National Guard going to do, it is awaiting orders.
“Outside of the transportation mission, anything else is just in a planning phase,” Donnelly said. “Every mission the South Carolina National Guard conducts is based on the needs of the state.”
