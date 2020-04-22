South Carolina's state parks are tentatively planning to reopen on May 1 on a limited basis. The parks have been closed since March 28.
Group facilities, such as picnic shelters and community buildings, would remain closed and parks would limit how many people can be in a park. Visitor centers are scheduled to reopen on May 11 and retail spaces could open back up on May 15. Playgrounds wouldn't reopen until June 1.
“While the re-opening of State Parks will provide much-needed outlets for the citizens of South Carolina to engage in outdoor recreation, SCPRT remains highly aware of the ongoing public health threat posed by COVID-19. SCPRT will continuously monitor visitor usage and adjust visitor services as needed to ensure compliance with the guidance provided by SCDHEC and the CDC,” Duane Parrish, director of the state Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, said in a press release.
For information, visit scprt.com.
