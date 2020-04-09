To help students, parents and educators during the current COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Education has launched an online remote learning portal that offers digital teaching and learning resources while public schools are closed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
“I know that remote learning can be challenging for everyone,” state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in a press release. “We are committed to supporting both our teachers, who are working hard to make it possible for our students to learn at home, and parents and students, who are doing a great job of adjusting to these changes.”
The information included on SCRemoteLearning.com was developed internally and vetted from outside sources to be used by school districts as instructional resources. The website offers support for remote learners and can be used by teachers across all grade levels.
Educators can find remote instruction information, website resources and learning resources that have been broken down for elementary, middle and high school students. Parents and students can find materials to use as instructional resources. Additional content will be added as it is developed and vetted.
"We strongly invite and encourage teachers and parents to use this website to help navigate this challenging time in South Carolina,” Spearman said. "We are continually working to support remote learning as we navigate this time.”
