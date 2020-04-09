Men and African Americans have seen higher rates of death after contracting the new coronavirus, according to South Carolina demographic data released this week.
The most likely to die are those who are older.
Those who are 81 or older make up 6% of people who have tested positive but 35% of those who died. About 18.5% of people in that age range who tested positive died. About 1 in 10 people ages 71 to 80 who tested positive have died, accounting for 40% of the state's COVID-19-related deaths.
Those in their 60s account for 8% of the state's deaths, with 2.6% of people in that range dying if they test positive. Those younger than 60 account for two-thirds of the state's confirmed cases of the virus and about 8% of the deaths. The youngest person to die was 35; the oldest, 98.
The data, released by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, looked at the 63 deaths that had been reported as of Wednesday. While women made up a slightly larger portion of those who tested positive, two-thirds of COVID-19 patients who died were men. Other countries have also seen higher rates of deaths among men, though it is unclear why. Some experts have suggested it's because men are more likely to smoke, which can lead to a number of conditions.
The state also reported that 46% of patients who died were black, compared to 41% who were white. No racial data was available for the other 13% of patients who died. African Americans make up 27% of the state's population and 38% of positive cases. That higher death rate among black patients is consistent across the country.
“The rate at which black people are dying, compared to whites, is really just astounding,” Courtney Cogburn, an associate professor at the Columbia University School of Social Work, told The Associated Press earlier this week. “There are patterns at this intersection of race and socioeconomic status that make it very clear this is just not a story about poverty.”
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems. Data was not released on how many of those who died had other medical conditions that could make them more susceptible to serious illness from COVID-19, but state health officials have consistently said that most of those who have died had underlying medical conditions.
The state's Joint Information Center, which is handling all media inquiries about COVID-19, had not responded to an email sent Wednesday night seeking additional information about the data.
The percentage of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and died in South Carolina is higher than in some other states.
For instance, North Carolina reached 3,426 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — nearly 900 more than was reported in South Carolina — yet had just 53 deaths, while the Palmetto State reported 63. That comes out to 1.5% of positive cases dying in North Carolina versus a 2.5% rate in South Carolina.
Part of that difference might be from testing. North Carolina had conducted 42,987 tests as of Wednesday, which is nearly twice what had been performed in South Carolina.
The Greenville News reported that South Carolina was ranked 48th among states for how many tests have been performed per capita, likely skewing downward the number of positive tests. In part because of a testing kit shortage, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has discouraged testing patients with mild symptoms.
The tests themselves are known to produce false negatives. Dr. Matthew Logan with Self Regional Medical Center told the Index-Journal last month that the tests are only 60-70% sensitive for those with symptoms and are less sensitive for those without symptoms.
This week, state health officials began releasing an estimate of total cases in the state, including those who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results. As of Wednesday, the state had nearly 18,000 estimated cases of COVID-19, which is about seven times the number of reported number of confirmed cases.
